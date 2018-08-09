Tullow to resume oil trucking

Nairobi, Wednesday

Tullow Oil and the government have agreed to resume work at Tullow’s oilfields where work to truck crude oil had stopped for more than a month after protests by the community, a senior petroleum ministry official said.

Protesters demanding more security in Turkana began blocking trucks carrying oil from Tullow’s fields in July.

The trucking scheme aims to transport about 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from northern oilfields to the coast to test oil flow rates and other technical issues before the start of full production and exports via a pipeline to be built by 2022.

The pilot trucking scheme was launched in June. “It was agreed that the operations of the ongoing oil development in Turkana County commence forthwith without undue delay,” said Petroleum chief administrative secretary John Mosonik in a statement late on Tuesday.

“The Government has further resolved to establish a two-tiered system framework that will provide communities living in Turkana county and Tullow Oil with avenues for addressing any emerging issues and concerns.”

In late July, Tullow Oil said it had stopped work at its oilfields and stopped the trucking operations after protests by the local community disrupted a transport scheme, its chief executive said yesterday.

Kenyan media said the protests were to demand the deployment of more security forces in the area, which has long been plagued by banditry and cattle rustling.

Turkana, where the oil blocks are located, also lies near South Sudan, a nation torn by years of conflict. The other partners in the project are Total and Africa Oil. –REUTERS