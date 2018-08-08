KENYA MOURNS BETT

Former 400m hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett has died after being involved in a car crash. Bett, 28yrs old was killed while driving near Lessos center in Nandi County.

Bett who represented Kenya in the just concluded Africa Championship’s tragic death was announced by his family and confirmed by county police commander Patrick Wambani, while Athletics Kenya issued a statement following the news.

The statement read: “We regrets to learn of the sudden demise of one of our top athletes, the 2015 400m Hurdles World Champion #NicholasKiplagatBett who represented Kenya in the just concluded Africa Championships.