Reforms to allow cops freedom of worship

Soon, police officers may start gracing the pulpit as preachers in their uniforms in reforms being worked on by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

In an interview with People Daily at his office, NPSC chairman Johnstone Kavuludi (pictured) said allowing preaching of the gospel within the police service will help to reform its personnel.

“Whether they are Muslims, Hindus or Christians, police should receive spiritual support, which will in turn improve the well-being of members of the service. That is why there will be established Policy Chaplaincy Service, which is also in accordance with the law, which provides for freedom of worship,” he said.

At the moment, he said there are no clear guidelines to allow police officers to go to their places of worship, which the policy seeks to change.

The regulations set to be launched within the month also touch on hiring, promoting, transferring and firing of police officers.