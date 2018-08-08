EACC survival in balance as MPs seek disbandment

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The fate of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) hangs in the balance with the government mulling its disbandment even as its long serving chief executive Halakhe Waqo prepares to exit.

Focus has shifted to Waqo, who is set to bow out of the anti-graft watchdog which appears to have lost its footing, virtually becoming a lame duck outfit as war on corruption picked momentum.

As his October departure date draws nigh after serving his six years in office, frenzied lobbying for the seat, which has scarred careers of his predecessors, picks momentum with powerful forces in government pushing to consign what they term an “expensive and toothless bulldog to the grave”.

EACC is expected to advertise Waqo’s position any time with deputy chief executive Michael Mubea, a long serving official in the commission, appearing to be in pole position to succeed his boss should the watchdog survive the current onslaught.

Pressure for its disbandment is centred on integrity issues and for allegedly conducting shoddy investigations that have frustrated conclusive prosecutions and convictions. People Daily has learnt that disbandment plans are underway through a constitutional amendment and transfer of functions to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

If the move succeeds,the DCI boss George Kinoti will be in charge of coordinating all investigations involving graft.

Kinoti’s brief stay at the helm of DCI has already seen prosecutions of a number of cases, including the masterminds of Kenya Power and Lightning Company and the National Youth Service (NYS) scandals.

Sources say Kinoti is expected to take over investigations of other corruption cases from EACC including the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), Ruaraka land case whose file has been returned to Integrity Centre more than three times, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA), Nairobi County government and Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) graft investigations.

Aldai MP Cornely Serem proposed a Bill seeking to amend Article 79 of the Constitution to disband EACC, claiming it has failed on its mandate.

In a copy of the legislative proposal addressed to National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi on June 5, Serem asked for assistance from the Parliament’s legal directorate to draft a Bill to amend the law.

Article 79 anchors the commission in the Constitution and provides for a legal framework to guide its mandate and functions .

“The principle object of the bill is to amend the Constitution to repeal article 79 of the constitution on the establishment of an Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC),” reads part of the bill.

The MP argued that the commission has failed to address the issues under its mandate, leading to the current rampant cases of corruption in the country.

He further states that the commission’s mandate unnecessarily duplicates the investigative works of the DCI under the National Police Service (NPS) and that the commission had not demonstrated a commensurate level of outcomes despite receiving sufficient budgetary support over the seven years of its existence.