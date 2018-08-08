Total Kenya recover to draw with Tropical Heat in Left Foot league.

Total Kenya came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Tropical Heat in a Division Four match of the Left Foot league played at the weekend.

Tropical Heat took a deserved lead through Patrick Otame in the 63rd minute but the goal was short-lived as Brian Odhiambo leveled matters three minutes later for the shared points.

In other matches for the same category, South C Academy beat KCB 1-0, Tradewinds Aviation Services floored Mwangaza 2-0 while Creative Innovations lost 3-0 to Vitambii Viishe.

In Division One, Bethel A recovered to win 2-1 against Strath FC, Schindler Limited won 3-0 against Madaraka United, Consolidated Bank lost 2-0 to Amiran Lions and GreenZone Property drew 0-0 with Dayliff FC.

NIC Bank were among the winners in Division Two after edging out Kingsway Tyres Group 2-0, Ping Limited won 2-0 against Bethel B, ICJ Kenya beat HHM 3-1, Toyota Kenya drew 3-3 with Safaricom and Cosmos fought out to a barren draw with Saad Advocates.

In Division Three, Young Boys were huge winners after mauling DGM Matrix 7-3, Red Catalans won 2-0 against Methodist Guest House, Samba FC beat One Africa Logistics 2-0 and MKopa Solar Kenya drew 2-2 with Lavington United Church.