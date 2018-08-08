St Paul’s set sight on KHF play off slots

After missing out on the Super Cup by a whisker last season after managing an eighth place finish, St Paul’s University (SPU) men’s handball team have set their eyes on featuring in the playoffs this season.

The team’s season threw off over the weekend. It was tough luck for the side as they lost their opening fixtures against National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Ulinzi 31-10 and 26-20 respectively.

“Position eight has been our best finish in the league since 2014. We are targeting a top six finish this season for a chance to play in the Super Cup. Losing our opening matches is not worrying as we had tough opponents. NCPB finished fourth while Ulinzi were second last season and losing by six goals against Ulinzi is an improvement from NCPB’s 21 goals. I believe going forward we will do well,” player-coach Gibson Liyali.

The side lost two of their key players Gideon Mulwa and Charles Malema to NCPB and Mamba respectively.

They made two additions to their squad, in wingers Junior Terer and Edwin Nyagah. Coach Liyali said that they have intensified their training despite having the challenge of their players balancing between studies and training.

Meanwhile, the win for Ulinzi against the students took them to the top of the table after four matches having lost none. The soldiers had won their Saturday fixture 37-25 against Tigers before the SPU encounter that they won in the final minutes of the game.

In other matches Strathmore University suffered their first loss of the season in a tightly-contested encounter when they fell 19-17 to NCPB.