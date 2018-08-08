‘Green Commandos’ itch for more football glory in Rwanda

National secondary schools U19 soccer giants Kakamega School ‘Green Commandos’ are geared towards winning for East African secondary schools title that runs from August 12-19.

Addressing the press before flagging off ceremony that was presided over by deputy governor Phillip Kutima in Bukhungu Stadium yesterday, Kakamega principal Gerald Orina promised that the team will post good results going by the high spirits and good preparations the they have been undertaking.

“Our main attributes to this year’s success have remained high standards of discipline, hard work and a lot of sacrifice from both playing unit and the technical bench.

“Since 2014 we have been searching for the coveted national top prize the fight continues as we embark on our long journey to Rwanda, where we know we are going to face stiff challenge,’’ said Orina.

He stated that the team will not be concerned with the age advantage of players from other East African teams who have A level curriculums.

Orina also revealed that ‘Green Commandos’ alumni Eliud Omukuyia who is experienced and highly qualified has been of great help to the team.

“I am also challenging my players to seize the opportunity and show case their skills which will enable them get scholarships’ and also join top clubs in the country and abroad,” Orina said.

The team has attracted the attention of an American university which has scouted two players will be offered free scholarships, with other stars being eyed by top clubs in SportPesa Premier League (KPL) that includes Henry Atola, Bonface Ouko, and Alfa Onyango.

The school has never won East African title and the furthest level they reached is semi final where they lost 4-5 to Upper hill through penalties after both teams battled 0-0 in regular time last year in Nyeri.