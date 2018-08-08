Nyakundi out to extend discus and shot put dominance

Two-time Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) national discus and shot-put champion Joseph Nyakundi (pictured) wants to wrap up his secondary school competition this year with the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) title.

The 2017 and 2018 double national champion has not managed to win the East African schools’ title with that, aspires to stretch himself to the limit this time round and lift the coveted East Africa title(s), possibly in both events.

“I have had a great competition in the local school games winning almost everything since my debut in 2016 but I have not managed to translate that to the regional games (East Africa),” said the Mogonga PAG Secondary School Form Four student.

With his local dominance, the teen king sensation who finished third in his national debut in 2016 for both events, Nyakundi never looked back and the subsequent years, it was nobody else but him to reign supreme in national competition, throwing a distance of 40.01m (discus) and 13.0m in shot put to be crowned champions in 2017 before improving his throws in 2018 in Eldoret last month to successfully defend his both titles in a distance of 48.75m (discus) and 14.31m (shot-put) and now, he is eyeing the East African glory when the games descend in Musanze, Rwanda from August 12-19. “Where I am and where I have reached is by the grace of God,” grateful Nyakundi, now 18 years old, said.

Debuting in East Africa Games in 2016, Nyakundi managed a fifth place finish while his second attempt in 2017, he won silver and he now wants to better his performance this year and wrap up his high school education with a regional trophy to his name and impressively, the transition and progress has been steady and encouraging going by his promising throws each passing year and he says, he has intensified his training and tactics to help him achieve his target of winning the East African games before moving from school competition to international games.