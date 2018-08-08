No smiles for sporting ambassadors over Sh147m

Despite being celebrated for winning medals that place the country on top of the world map, tens of athletes who have won decorations in different world and continental events have not been given the cash awards dating back eight years.

In total, the State owes the athletes Sh147 million in unpaid awards going back eight years. During his reign, former President Mwai Kibaki directed the release of the cash to the medal winners and when President Uhuru Kenyatta came into office followed suit and went ahead to increase the amount of the award. During the period under review Kenyan athletes have participated in two Olympics Games, two Commonwealth Games, four World Championships and Four Africa Champions. In all these events local athletes have won medals.

The sad side of the whole saga is the fact that some of the athletes have since retired and were languishing in dire need of funds even as the State continues to hold on-to their hard-earned rewards.

When he appeared before the National Assembly Sports Committee, Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa confirmed that the medallists had not been paid their dues.

Gold medallists in international events are awarded Sh 1 million; silver medals earn Sh 750,000 and Bronze medallists claims Sh 500,000.

The revelation comes in the wake of yet another superb show by Kenyan athletes in the African Senior Athletics Championships where the country was ranked first overall. Interestingly, as the country is struggling to award its runners the African Body prompted honoured the winners handsome cash awards during the event, which ended over the weekend in the city of Asaba in Nigeria.

Echesa told the committee that the delay in honouring the obligation was due to lack of funds as most of the ministry allocated goes to recurrent budget. The parliamentary committee has since taken up the matter and places to move a Bill in parliament seeking to introduce a National Lottery and the proceeds used to cater for the awards to athletes.

Committee Vice chairman Dan Wanyama told the People Daily that the committee will be seeking to have seed money set aside to establish the lottery whose sole purpose will be to award the athletes.

“It is sad that the athletes who bring honour and glory to our country have their efforts go unnoticed, much need to be done to appreciate them,” said Wanyama.

He said that the allocation to the Mnistry of Sports was not enough to cater for the awards which in many cases are not budgeted for and hence the need to come up with an initiative to raise funds for this purpose. Committee chairperson Victor Munyaka said the aware of the difficulties the ministry was facing due to lack of funds but added that the CS had promised to give the matter consideration in the current financial year.