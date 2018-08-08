Experiences Nairobi has to offer.

Turnup Travels will over the weekend host #NairobaeIGTour 4.0 to showcase the city’s architecture, everyday life and culinary journey. In the same spirit, Wairimu Nyingi takes you across Nairobi’s hidden gems

1. Best rooftop bars

Nairobi has in recent years become a home to some of the most stunning and panoramic rooftop bars and lounges. From Tambourin Lounge perched on the second floor of Villa Rosa Kempinski to Kilele Bar at Ibis Styles, which oozes with luxury and class to Tazama Bar at Four Points by Sheraton with a scenic view of the sprawling Nairobi National Park to The Nest at Tribe Hotel to the Kingfisher’s Nest off Mwanzi Road.

2. Sangria fever

Finding a good bar in Nairobi is easy. After all, every five blocks you walk around the city, you are guaranteed to encounter one, two or more. However, finding a bar that can whip up a mean sangria, that’s a different matter.

And that’s where Tapas Ceviche Bar at Westgate and Rioja Tavern at the Spring Valley Business Park come in — their classic wine cocktails aka sangrias are honed to perfection.

3. Wine a lot, laugh a lot

Great wines are like great books. Once you take your first sip, they’re hard to put down. The trick, as with everything good in life is in knowing where to find the right ‘one’ as they say.

We’re talking Le Decanter at ABC Place, Liv Vin Wine Shop at Warwick Centre, Slater & Whittaker in Westlands, Carlifornia Wines by Rose at Kenrail Towers, The Wine Shop at Brew Bistro, Sankara, Villa Rosa Kempinski, Seven Seafood and Grill, SierraBurger + Wine at Muguga Green, Wow Beverages along Mandera Road and Urban Wine House along Monrovia Street, to name but a few.

4. Bibliophiles haven

Everytime you open a book, a little magic falls out, and walking into Village Market’s bookstore, Between The Lines, is equal to falling through the rabbit hole, and like Alice, you find yourself in Wonderland.

Cue Bookstop at Yaya Centre, Textbook Centre to inama bookstores (street book thrifts) — from Manga (Japanese graphic novels) to dystopia to high fantasy to young and new adult to historical fiction to biographies and autobiographies; the City Under the Sun is a paradise for book lovers.

5. Relax, rejuvenate, refresh

They say chocolate is always the answer, and after dusitD2’s Devarana Spa unique soothing chocolate wrap treatment, I couldn’t agree more. Nairobi is home to some of the best spas; Sankara’s Angsana Spa, Tribe Hotel’s Kaya Spa, to name but a few, so escape from everyday life and pamper yourself.

6. The Hunger Games

We’re not talking about Suzanne Collin’s best selling young adult (YA) franchise, The

Hunger

Games. Rather, we’re putting the spotlight on the changing culinary scene in Nairobi. From revolving restaurants such as the newest entrant, The View, located on 24th floor of Mövenpick Hotel & Residences, which offers panoramic 360-degree vistas of the city to the premium board game Café, Bao Box at Pramukh Towers, Westlands, where you can enjoy playing board games as you wine and dine.

7. Feeding baby elephant

It’s not everyday you get an opportunity to stand about 100 metres from a baby elephant. Nor is it everyday, where you can pet Jumbo without a care in the world. To date, David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust at KWS off Magadi Road has successfully hand-raised over 150 infant elephants.

It has effectively reintegrating orphans back into the wild herds of Tsavo, claiming many healthy wild-born calves from former-orphaned elephants raised in their care. The orphanage, which is open everyday from 11am-12pm for a price of Sh500 gives you a chance to interact with the elephants as they run around the compound gingerly feeding from monster baby bottles.

8. Micro brewery

Located in Galleria Mall, Brew Tap Room offers gastro pub food, over 10 incredible craft beers and cocktails on taps and an impressive premium wine cellar. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly, always looking to assist in finding you that perfect beer or cocktail to pair with your delicious meal, prepared by their chefs.

9. Culinary explosion

The Nairobi culinary scene has experienced what can only be described a tasteplosion in recent years. Take the growing number of Mexican eateries such as Mercado, Fonda NBO, Taco 254 to French bakery Le Grenier à Pain to curry haven at the Mayura, Curry Flavours — each and many more have won the love of Nairobi diners.

10. Go artsy

Without art, the Earth and Nairobi, would be just meh! Among the most outstanding and engaging art galleries in Nairobi is Banana Hill Art Gallery and Circle Art Gallery. The stunning sculptures and painting will take our breath away.