Money markets tighten

Nairobi, Tuesday

Delay by Treasury to realise money to counties and State agencies has triggered a cash crunch.

The lack of liquidity in the money markets has sent the overnight interbank lending rate above the three-month Treasury bill yield and curbed demand for government securities at the weekly auction, traders said yesterday.

The weighted average interest on the interbank market for overnight lending jumped to 8.1 per cent a week ago, well above the 91-day Treasury bill’s yield, which stands at 7.6 per cent. The overnight rate has remained above eight per cent.

Fixed income traders said the problem was caused by a glitch in the budget cycle that meant the government is unable to quickly disburse cash to counties and State agencies, at the start of the financial year in July and August.

“Before approvals go through and cash is disbursed, those normal delays, that now causes the market to tighten so there is no liquidity,” said a trader with a commercial bank.

Officials at Treasury did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment. Parliament is yet to debate and pass Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich’s budget for the 2018/19 fiscal year presented in June.

The liquidity squeeze has already reduced demand for the government’s debt at the weekly auction held by the Central Bank.

“To have your overnight rate higher than (the) T-bill (rate) it means that they could struggle and we have begun to see it in auctions. Now you will see auctions underperform at least until the situation is corrected,” said the fixed-income trader.

During last week’s Treasury bills auction, the central bank got demand for just 60 per cent of the Sh24 billion worth of bills on offer. –REUTERS