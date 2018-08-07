Restoring Mau : 1500 title deeds returned, some found to be fake

10 people have surrendered their Mau land title deeds covering over 1000 acres of land to the Narok county commissioner George Natembeya following the governments directive to all land owners in the forest to surrender their title deeds for verification.

Natembeya says majority of the crucial land documents issued to the holders were fake and has directed the criminal investigation department in Narok to arrest all the group ranch officials involved in the sale of land in the forest.

This as MPs summoned environment cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to parliament next Monday.