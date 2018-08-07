People Daily

Restoring Mau : 1500 title deeds returned, some found to be fake

K24 Tv August 7, 2018
2,417 Less than a minute
Mau Forest evictions. Photo/Courtesy

10 people have surrendered their Mau land title deeds covering over  1000 acres of land to the Narok county commissioner George Natembeya following  the governments directive to all land owners in the forest  to surrender their title deeds  for verification.
Natembeya says majority of the crucial land documents issued to the holders were fake and has directed the criminal  investigation department  in Narok to  arrest  all the group  ranch officials involved  in the sale of land  in the forest.
This as  MPs  summoned  environment  cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to parliament next Monday.

Show More

Related Articles

President Uhuru Kenyatta .
August 7, 2018
2,520

Rais Uhuru Kenyatta Kulihutubia Kongamano La Walimu Hii leo.

August 7, 2018
2,580

Changing the African story on women and children

August 7, 2018
2,615

10,000 evacuated after dozens die on deadly Indonesia island quake

August 7, 2018
2,791

MPs summons against Handshake, says Kingi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.