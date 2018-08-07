English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President orders enforcement of policy after Mwingi accident

K24 Tv August 7, 2018
2,427 Less than a minute
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta

Members of parliament have now demanded that St.Gabriel’s  school administration and the  police  be held responsible for the death of the 10 pupils who lost their in a night accident
The MPs says the administration knew very well there was a 6pm to 6am ban school travel but still undertook the movement
This as president Uhuru Kenyatta directed schools administrations not to risk the lives of student through night travel maintaining the ban stands.

Show More

Related Articles

August 7, 2018
2,433

Kiambu mortuary recalls male bodies picked Tuesday over identity confusion

August 7, 2018
2,438

Kimilili MP to table censure motion against Treasury CS

August 7, 2018
2,594

Woman poisons her 2 children after domestic quarrel

August 7, 2018
2,615

10,000 evacuated after dozens die on deadly Indonesia island quake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.