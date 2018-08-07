English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
President orders enforcement of policy after Mwingi accident
Members of parliament have now demanded that St.Gabriel’s school administration and the police be held responsible for the death of the 10 pupils who lost their in a night accident
The MPs says the administration knew very well there was a 6pm to 6am ban school travel but still undertook the movement
This as president Uhuru Kenyatta directed schools administrations not to risk the lives of student through night travel maintaining the ban stands.