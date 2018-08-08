MP wants sugar sector rules gazetted

The government has been petitioned to gazette regulations guiding the sugar industry to address the outcry over cane poaching.

Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo said cane poaching, illegal sugar importation and high-levels of debt are some of the key factors to blame for the woes facing in the sector. He asked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to intervene in the matter, noting that farmers and cane millers within western Kenya bore the brunt of the vices.

The legislator said that reinstatement of the suspended regulations will shield State-owned millers from cane poaching perpetuated by private manufacturers in the region.

“The CS should ensure that the regulations are put into effect since the private millers are now taking cane from farmers without developing it,” K’Oyoo told People Daily.

He said he had played a role in fine-tuning the regulations after the Attorney General pointed out some errors, and later forwarded them to former Agriculture CS Willy Bett, yet the regulations have not been reinstated.