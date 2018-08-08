Banks told to use credit scores in granting loans

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) wants commercial banks to use credit scores to determine the interest rates they charge borrowers.

A draft banking charter published by the regulator showed that commercial banks put all individual borrowers in the same risk bracket, allowing them to charge a high rate across the board.“Financial institutions will have to entrench credit risk pricing based on credit scores by credit reference bureaus. Borrowers with good credit history should benefit through lower interest rates for loans,” CBK said.

Banks, it added, will have to develop financial literacy initiatives that are distinct from the common product advertising and marketing, and that are more targeted, strengthened and coordinated to have a greater impact.

According to the draft, financial institutions need to implement business models that are innovative, responsive and dynamic to address the specific needs of their customers.

A credit score is a statistical number that evaluates creditworthiness of an individual or company and is done based on credit history. CBK has so far registered three credit reference bureaus (CRB) – Creditinfo CRB Kenya, Metropol Corporation and TransUnion – whose main responsibility is to collect, manage and disseminate customer credit information.

CRBs collect customer credit information from all lenders including banks, deposit-taking microfinance institutions and most recently savings and credit cooperative societies (Saccos). Companies or individuals with low credit score are asked by commercial banks to pay high interest rates while those with high credit score pay low interest rates.

CRBs collect information by regularly updating customers’ credit scores per their transactions with various financial institutions. When a lender wants to know a borrower’s credit status, CRB will disseminate the report to help it make decision towards the borrower.

According to the law, each customer is entitled to one free credit report a year after registration with one of the three CRBs. The credit score enables an individual or company to trade safely with the cost-effective business credit reports available internationally.

Ethical culture

Under the draft banking sector charter, commercial banks will be expected to adopt customer-centric business models, risk-based credit pricing, enhanced transparency and information disclosure and entrench an ethical culture in banks.

For one to receive annual credit information, they must first register with one of the CRBs. Some jobs or other circumstances may require a clearance certificate to prove credit trustworthiness. All the three CRBs require a processing fee of Sh2,200.

If you are already a registered customer with one CRB, you can easily request for your clearance certificate from its website. The certificate can then be printed out. When your credit report is not good, you might need to clear your name with CRB. You will have to ask for the lender who sent your bad reports to CRB to remove your name after clearing the debt.

If blacklisted wrongly, you will have to visit the bank which has listed you to sort out the issue after which the bureau will issue you with a clearance letter. Banks require all customers with negative credit listing to first pay outstanding amounts for which they had been listed then get a clearance certificate from the bureaus before they consider advancing them a loan.