Kiambu mortuary recalls male bodies picked Tuesday over identity confusion

August 7, 2018
Confusion  reigned  at the Kiambu level five hospital mortuary Tuesday  morning after a seven body mix up.
The mix up was flagged down  after a family  claimed that they could not trace  the body of their kin  forcing  mortuary attendants to order  all  six male bodies released Tueday to be  returned for identification.
Even after four of the bodies were returned , the  body of the man could not be traced.

