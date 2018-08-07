English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Kiambu mortuary recalls male bodies picked Tuesday over identity confusion
Confusion reigned at the Kiambu level five hospital mortuary Tuesday morning after a seven body mix up.
The mix up was flagged down after a family claimed that they could not trace the body of their kin forcing mortuary attendants to order all six male bodies released Tueday to be returned for identification.
Even after four of the bodies were returned , the body of the man could not be traced.