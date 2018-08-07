Kimilili MP to table censure motion against Treasury CS

Kimilili member of parliament Didmus Baraza has threatened to table a motion seeking the impeachment of treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich over the importation of contraband sugar into the country.

Baraza insists Rotich should be held solely responsible for issuing two gazette notices that allowed the uncapped importation of the said sugar into the country.

Meanwhile parliament is expected to resume debate on the contraband sugar and amend recommendations 5.5 5.6 and 5.11 in the report tabled to revert to original report.