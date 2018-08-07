English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kimilili MP to table censure motion against Treasury CS

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich. Photo/FILE

Kimilili member of parliament Didmus Baraza has threatened to table a motion  seeking the impeachment of  treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich over the importation of  contraband sugar into the country.
Baraza insists Rotich should be held solely  responsible for issuing two gazette notices that allowed the uncapped importation of the said sugar into the country.
Meanwhile parliament is expected to resume debate on the contraband sugar and amend recommendations 5.5 5.6 and 5.11 in the report tabled to revert to  original report.

