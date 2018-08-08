State gives final verdict on Turkana water aquifer

Fred Aminga @faminga

Hopes of extracting Turkana water aquifers estimated by experts to be the size of US state of Delaware has come a cropper even as it emerged Sh25 billion was spent by the American government in exploration activities.

Water cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui said yesterday that tests on the vast aquifer in Kenya’s drought-stricken Turkana region showed the water resource is too salty to drink and cannot be used for farming.

“We have been trying to explore this resource and have found the water to be unfit for human consumption,” said Chelugui.

The CS, who was making submissions to the Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Water and Natural Resources, added that it would also be very expensive to desalinate.

France-based Radar Technologies International, the Kenyan government and the United Nations with funding from Japan used satellite technology to pinpoint the location of several aquifers close to Kenya’s border with South Sudan.

The 2013 discovery of the underground lakes in Turkana lightened up the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the region with analysts estimating that the resource could end Kenya’s perpetual water shortage in one swoop.

The most notable discovery during this survey was the Lotikipi aquifer which is estimated to hold 207 billion cubic meters (bcm) of water and an annual recharge rate estimated at 1.2 bcm.

But with the CS officially making this findings to a parliamentary committee, hope is quickly fading as test results show the water is too salty to drink with estimations that drilling 350 metres underground, saline levels were about seven times higher than levels considered safe by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Last year, the US government said it had pumped in $250 million (Sh25 billion) to the underground water exploration project in Turkana county, to establish how the water resource will be exploited. It also promised to pump in more cash with time.

Speaking to the committee, the cabinet secretary said the State would not allow people to drink that water which was deemed unfit for consumpution.

But Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleo who had moved a motion on water shortages in the region despite billions of investments contested assertions that the water was unsafe for consumption arguing that residents have been taking untreated water for years. “Let us have the water and drink it, it has never killed us,” he said.

Turkana county which also boosts of huge oil deposits is currently on the spot for blocking the transportation of early oil to Mombasa after locals said certain demands must be met before further exports.

Yesterday, however, Petroleum and Mining Chief Administrative Secretary John Mosonik released good news that the State has agreed operations of the ongoing oil development in Turkana County commence forthwith without undue delay, leading to the contractor (Tullow Oil) dispatching an advance team to Turkana.

“The Government has resolved to establish a two-tiered system framework that will provide communities living in Turkana county and Tullow Oil with avenues for addressing any emerging issues and concerns,” he said in a statement.