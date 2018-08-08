Harmonising laws on riparian land critical

The spectacle of multi-billion shilling property sitting on riparian land within the city’s Kileleshwa area reduced to rubble by bulldozers came like bolt from the blues and brought home a numbing reality.

Which ever way and whatever the sins of omission or commission, it was heart-wrenching, watching demolition of prime property that housed a petrol station and high-end restaurant as the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) moved in for the kill.

Predictably, the parties involved; the owners of the property and Nema have their obviously conflictual narrative. Vivo Energy, owners of the Shell petrol facility say they had sought and obtained relevant approvals from relevant government authorities. Who were these authorities? Was it a straight deal?

Nema on the other hand was unfazed, insisting that clearing the Nairobi River of illegal structures was ongoing, was an inter-ministerial and multi-agency activity under Nairobi Regeneration Initiative and is within provisions of the law. In theory, the arguments by Nema are compelling.

Mitigating floods by controlling storm water easily resonates, besides numerous other biodiversity functions of wetlands. There was massive loss of human and livestock lives besides infrastructure destruction during the two-month intense flash floods in May and June.

However, when Vivo Energy insists they had acted within the law, then lots of questions spring up. Its quite probable that owners of the facility had indeed received the necessary approvals before putting up the facility. A House Environmental committee looking into the flooding menace found that the whole environmental conservation and riparian land protection was riddled with confusion.

They pointed to “fragmented laws” into numerous legislations, citing the Water Management and Coordination Act and the Agriculture Act which give different distances within which structures may stand from riparian area. The lack of legal clarity and clear approval and enforcement regimen constitute the biggest impediment to protection of riparian areas.

The MPs found out that Nema besides being shy of manpower was underfunded and doubted whether impact assessment actually gets undertaken.

The veracity of claims of influence peddling and selective destructions must equally be looked into conclusively but more critically, what a land expert has referred to as “legal conundrum” which makes it easier for private developers to circumvent the law must be addressed.