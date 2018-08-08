Integrate informal sector in waste control

In May, President Uhuru Kenyatta relaunched a clean-up campaign as part of ongoing efforts to reclaim Nairobi city’s lost glory.

During the launch at the Juja Road-Outering roundabout, he said waste management is a problem that needs to be addressed urgently. Consequently, every first Saturday of the month was dedicated towards cleaning of the city.

A similar drive was also launched by Governor Mike Sonko as part of Safisha Jiji Initiative. The monthly exercise is expected to rope in each and everyone of us across all demographics.

This call for action, comes at a critical time when Kenya has embarked on implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda.

Many of the proposed Sustainable Developed Goals (SDGs) are focused on ending poverty and protecting the environment.Hence, involving the public to achieve these goals whilst demonstrating the value it brings to their lives, has become a critical focus for the government at all levels.

It is only in communicating these two issues effectively will the call to ‘litter responsibly’ be meaningful to all citizens. It is indeed telling that the increase in waste generation is directly correlated with growth in household income. The flip side is that, current utility structures are overwhelmed because of rising population.

A clean environment is a constitutionally guaranteed right, which is why waste management is often rated among the top three priority areas for developing cities around the world.

So critical is this function that we all need to supplement county government efforts with our own, or as Prof Wangari Maathai said; “doing my little thing” to change the world.

One way to do this, is to integrate the informal sector into waste management, leveraging on their deep understanding of geographies and the market dynamics, whilst improving their skills and working conditions to make them efficient.

Recycling is one of the best ways that can boost economy, preserve environment and encourage sustainable manufacturing.

Waste management strategies that focus on reducing, reusing and recycling have an immediate impact through diverting waste from landfills and conserving natural resources. By integrating the communal spirit in waste management, we can leverage on community-based groups to address not only the environmental impact of unregulated waste disposal but also to provide income to households.

In the same spirit, manufacturers of PET plastic bottles have committed to take back schemes and extended producer responsibility.

Already, a number of manufacturers have internal reprocessing capacity for their own castoffs. This know-how combined with resources and infrastructure from different stakeholders as well as strong policies provide a framework for waste management that will prove highly transformative for our economy.

By making waste a strong link in the formation of a circular economy for Kenya, we can power the Big Four agenda. A clean and healthy environment is an individual and collective responsibility. We need to empower the informal sector to be the engine that drives us to this goal.

The writer is the CEO , Kenya Association of Manufacturers [email protected]