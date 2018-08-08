Let’s anchor counties forum in law, says DP

DPPS

The government will work with Parliament to ensure the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) is anchored in the law. Addressing county assemblies Speakers in Karen yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto said there is no excuse for treating leaders at the National and County levels differently yet they both discharge constitutional mandates.

He said by being recognised by the law, CAF would smoothen the functioning of assemblies. “The platform would enable assemblies to work together, and draw best practices from each other. The critical role you have now as assemblies is to partner with the national leadership in changing the politics of our country,” said Ruto.

He said the politics of prejudices and hate had for a long time undermined Kenya’s progress. While acknowledging that implementation of the Big Four agenda will have challenges if counties are not involved in it, the Deputy President urged the Speakers to strategically position their assemblies in playing an active role in its roll-out.

CAF chairman Johnson Osoi said Speakers need to be placed at their rightful place “so that we can drive the devolution and Big Four agenda effectively”.

Siaya County Speaker George Okode said there is need for the Big Four agenda to be mainstreamed in the county assemblies development plan.