MPs defend Echesa on performance

Irene Githinji and Yusuf Masibo @PeopleDailyKe

Four Western Kenya MPs have described Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa as a man able to discharge his duties competently, thereby dismissing a plot to impeach him over alleged non-performance.

They said Echesa should be allowed to deliver his mandate, saying there have been notable changes in the Sports docket since President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him CS.

MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakolo), Daniel Wanyama (Webuye West) and Benard Shinali (Ikolomani) said the threat to impeach Echesa is unfounded.

They were responding to threats made by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi and ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna to table and support impeachment motion against Echesa for alleged incompetence. This move was linked to what the MPs termed “insults he hurled at” Opposition leader Raila Odinga a couple of days ago.

The four MPs, who spoke at Parliament Buildings, dared Osotsi to table the motion against Echesa and they will mobilise colleagues to shoot it down in Parliament.