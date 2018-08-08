Be extra vigilant on safety of our children, Uhuru tells principals

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked school managers to be extra vigilant on safety of learners by adhering to guidelines set by the government.

Referring to the St Gabriel School accident in Mwingi that left 10 pupils dead on Saturday night, the President said it was imprudent for the school administration to transport children at night yet there is a ban against night travel for school buses.

Speaking during the official opening of the 10th African Confederation of Principals (ACP) conference in Mombasa, Uhuru said schools should abide by the regulations to ensure safety of learners.

“We all know that we had an agreement that after 6pm, let us make arrangements for children to spend the night in nearby schools with the help of relevant administration and allow them to continue with the journey the next day,” he said.

The President led the principals in observing a moment of silence in honour of the 10 pupils who perished in the Mwingi accident.

Uhuru challenged the more than 1,200 delegates drawn from 10 countries—Kenya, Uganda, Lesotho, South Africa, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Swaziland, Tanzania and Ghana— to use the organisation to showcase Africa’s progress in education.

He called on the organisers to consider increasing the numbers of participating countries.

“I was discussing with the incoming president of ACP and I told him that one of the resolutions to be considered should be to seek partnership with the leadership of the African Union for the benefit of education in the continent,” said Uhuru.