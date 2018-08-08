MPs call for roadmap on carrying out lifestyle audit

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A powerful House committee now wants a clear roadmap on how the lifestyle audit is being carried out.

Consequently, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to petition Parliament to develop an enabling legislation to boost his directive on the audit.

Committee chairperson and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi yesterday said the way the audit is being carried out is shrouded in secrecy as no one knows what is going on.

Wandayi said the exercise lacks an official roadmap on its implementation and thus it is bound to fail if not properly done.

He said the process should be conducted in a transparent, open, objective and time-bound manner as expected by Kenyans.

Uhuru who ordered the lifestyle audit on all senior public officers said he is ready to undergo the exercise.

“Is it that the forces opposed to this audit have triumphed or is it the President who has been cowed? Is there a change of heart since then?” posed the MP.

The committee urged Uhuru to ask the Attorney General Justice Kihara Kariuki to table any amendments and regulations that he has to help legalise the process in law.

“If there is need for an enabling regulation, then let him activate the AG’s office to move with speed and furnish Parliament with the requisite proposals for the House to do its part,” he said.

In a press conference, the committee claimed that those who have been benefiting from corruption and impunity are the ones opposed to the exercise and were doing everything possible to scuttle the process.

Take action

“The President must save us from this anxiety. We beseech him to take immediate action because his legacy is pegged on the fight against corruption. We have not seen any official roadmap towards implementing the noble directive on audit of public officers,” said Wandayi.

His sentiments comes at a time when MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have opposed the audit saying it does not have any legal backing while others insisted that it is targeting certain individuals.

Ruto has however made it clear that he is ready for the audit but cautioned that it should not be selective.