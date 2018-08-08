Patients’ agony persists over inadequate drugs, equipment

Lack of adequate medical equipment and drugs in public hospitals in Bungoma has forced many patients to seek medical treatment in expensive private hospitals.

The county recently upgraded Bungoma District Hospital to a referral hospital to relieve patients of the burden of travelling to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret and Kakamega Referral Hospital for specialised medication but lack of equipment remains the greatest challenge in the facility.

Health CEC Antony Walela said the health docket has a long way to go to meet the needs of patients seeking medication in the county hospitals, adding that the Cuban neurologist in the area is grappling with lack of modern equipment

He said during Deputy President William Ruto’s recent visit to the county, he promised the government would give Sh150 million to Bungoma Referral Hospital for the purchase of modern machines but it’s yet to do so.

Two months ago First Lady Margaret Kenyatta visited the county and gave medical machines including an ICU equipment.