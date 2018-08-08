NLC deploys top valuers to Sultan land

The National Land Commission (NCL) has deployed land valuers to the ancient Mombasa town to evaluate prime land allegedly owned by the Sultan of Oman descendants dating 500 years ago.

The move comes after more than 3,000 residents of Mwembe Kuku in Mombasa Island sought the intervention of the commission after grandchildren of the Sultan asked them to vacate the land.

Speaking at Tononoka Social Hall yesterday, NCL chairman Muhammad Swazuri said the week-long process by professional, registered land valuers seeks to determine the market prices of the properties in real estate and the land they sit on.

He said after completion of the process, it will open up a willing buyer, willing seller process within current market trends. “We will give a report next week after completing the evaluation process,” he said.

The exercise will be carried out in Mwembe Kuku, Bondeni, Sparki and Guraya areas of Mombasa Island. Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir lauded the land commission for intervening, saying many families faced an uncertain future.