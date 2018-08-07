MPs summons against Handshake, says Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi over the weekend hosted 19 legislators from the Coast region to discuss the region’s stake in the ‘Handshake’ amid heightened political activities in the area.

The meeting with some legislators branded as ‘rebels’ for being close to Deputy President Wiliam Ruto came as President Uhuru Kenyatta extended his tour at the Coast and met Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Though the meeting’s agenda is unclear speculations are rife that Joho could be realigning himself ahead of his presidential bid in 2022 General Election.

Kingi said the summoning of Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori and Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa would interfere with the Building of Bridges Initiative being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga in the region.

“We are following keenly on the development of these summons. If ODM acts on the MPs, it will affect the building of bridges initiative. We shall not take this one lightly,” Kingi said.

Jumwa and Dori were on July 27 served with “show cause” letters by ODM chairman John Mbadi for gross misconduct against the party and its leadership. Joho did not attend the meeting as he was said to be in Spain.

Addressing the media after the meeting in Kikambala, Kilifi, Kingi asked President Uhuru and Raila to implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report for the betterment of the region.