Kenyan traders accuse Tanzania border officials of harassment

Christine Musa August 7, 2018
Namanga border point. Photo/File

Transport was yesterday paralysed on Nairobi-Namanga highway after angry  residents barricaded the road at Ilbisil protesting  arrest of three traders  by Tanzanian authorities.

The three milk traders were arrested on Saturday by Tanzania security officers on the Namanga border and taken to unknown location.

Angry residents accused the officers of frequently harassing Kenyan traders. They claimed that despite the fact that the  three businessmen had operating licences, they were still harassed before being arrested in unclear circumstances.

“Kenyan traders  are constantly harassed at the Namanga border  while Tanzanians do business freely. We are subjected to unnecessary harassment by security officers in their country.

They arrested our people without any valid reasons,”said Uhuru Sirote, a businessman.  Kajiado County Commissioner David Kipkemei confirmed to have received information over the same saying investigations are underway to establish the cause of the matter.

He said in the recent past Kenyan traders have raised alarm over harassment saying that he is in talks with the Tanzanian authorities to ensure the problem is solved.

