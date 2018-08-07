Widow to bear Sh16m bank loan

An elderly widow will repay a Sh16 million loan to Barclays Bank that she and her husband secured six years ago to purchase their matrimonial home in Tigoni, Kiambu county.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that the dismissal of an application for injunction by Keziah Njambi by High Court judge Olga Sewe on October 12, 2016 was justified because it would have resulted in unjustly enriching her to the detriment of the bank.

The widow had only repaid one monthly instalment of Sh329,627 and no further payment has been made to the bank since the death of her husband Samuel Maingi on September 1, 2012, Appellate judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohamed observed.

The court said in the absence of the mortgage protection policy, Njambi was under a legal obligation to repay the loan. When her husband died, she had not provided the bank with the mandatory insurance cover.

Adequate insurance

The couple successfully applied for the loan that was executed on June 30, 2012. The property was charged to the bank on condition that an adequate fire insurance cover was provided.

The couple was referred to Kenya Alliance Insurance Company for completion of the group mortgage protection policy, who accepted to provide covers of Sh16 million to each of them. However, when the bank requested the insurance firm to process the claims in respect to the outstanding loan on September 24, 2012 the insurance cover was not perfected.