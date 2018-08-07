Zimbabwe police seek Raila aide over demos

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Zimbabwe police are pursuing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba over his alleged role in the post-election chaos that rocked the South African State.

Jakakimba, however, denied any links to the skirmishes that saw several people die, saying the claim “is not even remotely possible”.

Reports of him being pursued by Zimbabwean authorities first appeared in the Sunday Mail, one of the country’s leading newspapers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is keen to interview Jakakimba, a Kenyan national, in connection with the disturbances which occurred in Harare on August 1, 2018,” the paper reported.

“Members of the public with information of his whereabouts should contact CID Law and Order or National Complaints Desk or any nearest police station.”

According to the paper, police want to question Jakakimba over the protests by Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s supporters.

Derailing election

Jakakimba has denied any involvement noting he has never been a strategist for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance or its presidential candidate Chamisa.

He said Raila sent him to convey a message of goodwill to MDC alliance in its last public rally days to the July 31 election.

“I arrived on Friday, July 27, on the eve of that major rally. If you check YouTube footage, you will notice Nelson Chamisa informing the crowd that the Alliance is pleased to welcome a goodwill message from Raila,” said the lawyer.

Emmerson Mnangagwa won Zimbabwe’s presidential election, a victory overshadowed by protests with the opposition alleging the poll was rigged.

After protests broke out, government forces opened fire on rioting opposition supporters on Wednesday last week, shattering the fragile peace that had persisted through Zimbabwe’s first election since the fall of former president Robert Mugabe.

At least three people were killed, police confirmed to the ZBC, Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster. However, the number of the dead was allegedly higher.

The sudden outbreak of violence risked derailing an election that was seen by many as a chance for Zimbabwe to emerge from decades of isolation after 37 years of increasingly authoritarian rule by Mugabe.