Kenyans angered by death of ‘last rhino’

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The death of the last of 11 black rhinos translocated from Nairobi and Nakuru national parks to Tsavo yesterday left conservationists and the general public pointing accusing fingers at the Kenya Wildlife Service for mishandling the exercise.

Conservation activists further claimed the translocation exercise cost the taxpayer Sh100 million and asked the government to take action against all the individuals involved. However, People Daily could not verified this.

The last rhino is said to have been attacked by a pride of lions and that its condition worsened on Saturday when KWS veterinary officers called to treat it.

A report on the probe of the deaths of the first 10 rhinos released last week exposed negligence on the part of KWS.

And yesterday conservationists and Kenyans on social media were outraged by the death of the last rhino, terming it the most costly exercise in futility.

Details about the funds used in the translation were shared by conservationist and CEO of Wildlife Direct Paula Kahumbu on her Twitter page. Kahumbu was reacting to death of the remaining rhino.

“Fail. The 11th rhino has died. The translocation was a Ksh100 million. 100 per cent failure…disgusted, ashamed, saddest low point for Kenya,” she decried.

Her post sparked angry reactions from the public and conservation fraternity with calls for Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala to take responsibility and resign.

In response, a Mr Karago D. Mbiru @karagombiru tweeted “If that’s the case, then it shouldn’t be difficult to hold someone, some people, some office or some institution accountable. 11 rhinos is tragic!”

Another KoT Anthony Mwangi @Anthony17mwangi had this to say of the alleged cost involved, “9.1M per Rhino? Were they also translocating the rhinos together with their whole ecosystem?”

Last week Balala told critics to “go to hell” for calling on his resignation but he apologised the following day.