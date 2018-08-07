More youth to benefit from tender billions, assures Ruto

DPPS

Youth, women and people with disabilities will benefit from more than Sh200 billion worth of tenders this financial year, Deputy President William Ruto said.

The new allocation is Sh136 billion more than what the same categories got last year.

Speaking in Wote, Makueni county, during the National Youth Week yesterday, Ruto called on the youth “to walk your way out and exploit this opportunity”, adding: “Youth need to get out of bed, put on their boots, tighten their belts and roll up their sleeves for gainful work.”

Ruto was accompanied by Cabinet secretaries Margaret Kobia and Rashid Mohamed, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga, MPs Daniel Maanzo, Sylvanus Osoro, Gideon Keter and Jesca Mbalu.

“No opportunity will be brought to your doorstep. You must network your way into the opportunities,” he said, adding that the government gives special focus on youth because they have the potential to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

“To unlock the youth’s potential, we must make them competent. That is why we are prioritising their training. From September, all technical college students, including those in KMTC, will get bursaries to the tune of Sh30,000 a year,” he said.