Driver in Mwingi tragedy charged .

Kinyuru Munuhe and Mutuku Mwangangi @PeopelDailyKe

The driver of a lorry that collided with a school bus leading to deaths of 11 students of St Gabriel Primary in Mwingi was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Abdallah Hassan, who was charged with nine counts, pleaded not guilty before Mwingi senior principal magistrate Kibet Sambu.

The court granted him a bond of Sh5 million with two sureties of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

Meanwhile, Road Safety Association of Kenya (RSAK) wants St Gabriel Academy management and police who were on duty on the highway charged with murder, citing professional negligence.

They threatened to institute legal action against the school leadership and the Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed if they are not held accountable.

RSAK chairman David Kiarie said the school headteachers and police officers manning road blocks from Mombasa to Mwingi erred for allowing the school bus to travel beyond the recommended time.