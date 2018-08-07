House teams approve Uhuru nominees to foreign missions

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Parliamentary committees have approved President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominees to the positions of Principal secretaries and ambassadors.

MPs who did not want to be named told People Daily that the various National Assembly committees vetting the eight nominees had given them a green light. The nominees fate now lies in the hands of the entire House.

Subsequently, the committees are today expected to table their reports on the nominees for adoption by MPs.

“We have approved all the nominees and we expect to table the report tomorrow (today) afternoon. It is up to the House now to decide on the way forward,” said an MP.

Defence and Foreign Relations Committee approved the former Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Sarah Serem nomination as Kenyan envoy to China, Lieutenant-General Samuel Thuita to represent Kenya in Israel and former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to head the Kenyan Mission in Malaysia.

Others are former State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, who will be Kenya’s High Commissioner in the UK, former MP Benjamin Langat (Namibia), Paddy Ahenda (Qatar), Peter Ogego (Saudi Arabia), Johnson Ondieki (Turkey) and Chris Mburu (South Sudan). Nominees set for PS positions are Esther Koimett (Transport) and Francis Owino (Youth Affairs).