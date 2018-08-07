Tax collectors relinquish NSL lead after draw with Coast Stima

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Western Stima are the biggest beneficiaries after round 26 of the second tier National Super League following Ushuru’s unexpected 1-1 draw against Coast Stima at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo grounds yesterday.

Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru dropped crucial points that would have seen them maintain their two-point lead at the summit but now find themselves second in an increasingly tight championship.

Stima stormed to the top of the 19-team table following their 3-0 demolition of GFE 105 on Sunday to accumulate 52 points and the onus was on Ushuru to beat Coast Stima yesterday and regain their lead but failed in their attempts.

Both teams are now tied on 52 points but Western Stima have a healthy goal difference of (+23) to their favour.

Third-placed KCB (47 points) also failed to take advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw by St Joseph’s Youth on Sunday while fourth-placed Nairobi Stima (46 points) are also in the race for promotion to the SportPesa Premier League. Nairobi Stima beat Modern Coast Rangers 2-0 in Mombasa on Saturday.

In the Ushuru and Coast Stima match, the tax collectors went ahead courtesy of a 27th minute own goal from goalkeeper Said Dhadho who saw the ball hit his heel before bouncing awkwardly into the net but their opponents fought back to equalise via Erick Ombija 20 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Bidco United won 2-0 against Administration Police in another fixture at Camp Toyoyo to ignite a renewed push in the championship.

Captain Sean Opwora, who had a standout game, had earlier missed a 16th minute penalty but atoned for that with a well-looped shot in the 37th minute to open the scoring for Bidco.

The Thika-based side dictated play for large chunks of the game which gave 14th-placed AP very little time on the ball.

Inside the 56th minute, winger Douglas Mokaya stole a loose ball from left flank before darting and crossing deep for forward Walubuka to head in the second for Bidco and ultimately three points in the bag.