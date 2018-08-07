Kabonyo-Kanyagwal rule the roost at Opich Pacho

Little-known Kabonyo-Kanyagwal FC emerged the champions of the inaugural Kisumu County grassroot football tournament Opich Pacho.

Kanyagwal emerged victors after thumping Kolwa Central 2-0 in a hotly contested finals that took place at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground, Kisumu on Sunday as curtains fall on the one- month event.

The tournament was tailored to offer opportunities for youths to engage in meaningful activities as well as nurturing and creating exposure among the youths.

The seven-aside event was an initiative that was championed by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) in conjunction with the County government of Kisumu which brought together the 35 teams from across the seven sub-counties in Kisumu.

Earlier in the semi-finals Kolwa Central won against Kajulu FC 3-2 as Kabonyo-Kanyagwal FC proceeded to the finals after beating Railways FC 3-2.

Kabonyo Kanyagwal pocketed Sh300,000 for their feat while Kolwa Central went home with Sh 200,000 for finishing second. Second runners-up Kajulu FcCreceived Sh100,000.

Collins Amuok of Railways won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award while Richard Bebeto of Migosi took the golden boots awards.

Kisumu County Executive Member for Tourism, Sports and Culture Achie Alai reiterated the county government’s pledge of supporting local talents,showcasing and creating opportunities for the youths as outlined in Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s manifesto.