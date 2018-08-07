Sportiff stun Blue Stars to win Shauri Moyo derby

Rodgers Ndegwa @PeopleSport11

Shauri Moyo Sportiff proved their critics wrong when they pipped their arch rivals Shauri Moyo Blue Stars 2-1 in a thrilling Super Eight Premier League match at the weekend.

Despite being labelled as underdogs, Sportiff left many tongue-tied after stunning the once mighty Blue Stars in a thrilling Kamukunji derby which attracted a huge crowd at the Nairobi City Stadium.

Sportiff were quick to settle in the highly physical match and did not waste anytime to make their intentions known with attacks after attacks on their opponent’s goal. The latter’s efforts would eventually pay off in the 16th minute after speedy forward Freddy Eninga brought a cross from the left wing which was converted by Abdi Hassan for the first goal.

Blue Stars tried to contain their marauding opponents but all their moves were thwarted by the well-organised Sportiff back-line which stood firm until the mid way break.

Upon resumption, Blue Stars would find themselves on the receiving end yet again after goal poacher Eninga was left unmarked inside the danger area and did not waste the chance as he made it 2-0.

With 10 minutes before the final whistle, Idriss Gerrard scored the consolation goal for Blue Stars. The win saw Sportiff remain stagnated at eighth position but now with 24 points while their rivals who have now not won in their past 10 matches, dropped three places down to 11th spot on the 16-team table.

Sportiff head coach Collins Omondi congratulated his team for a job well done citing adequate preparation as the key ingredient in the success against old foes.

“We had prepared well all week for this derby and the players were confident saying they will take care of things on the pitch and that’s what they have done,” said Omondi after the match.

Meanwhile, at Makongeni ground, Makadara Junior League SA struggled to edge out a hard-fighting Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) 2-1.