Kanbis, Swamibapa win big in NPCA elite league

Bigwigs Kanbis A and Swamibapa emerged winners of the just-ended Super division elite matches at the weekend.

In an exciting Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 over-Elite league at Peponi School, Kanbis stunned home side Stray Lions by 26 runs.

Kanbis were in their element as they set a target of 207/10 in the board in the opening innings after winning the toss.

Top batsmen Rakep Patel (86 off 108 balls) and Dhiren Gondaria (65 off 58 balls) set the pace for a healthy score on a relatively good wicket.

Despite being caught later on off Shem Ngoche and Anup Fulper’s glorious deliveries, the pair put together 12 boundaries and five highs on the board.

Lions were ably restricted with their highest scorer Abraham Vadada (43 off 77 balls) being ejected seven balls to a half ton by Rakep Patel’s delivery which was caught by fielder Vinod Rabadia for a duck.

Although Ngoche, Hiren Varaiya and Nehemiah Odhiambo bagged wickets, Kanbis forced their opponents to a score total of only 181/10 as heavy hitters Tanmay Mishra (37 off 54 balls) and Sandeep Kunchikor (21 off 20 balls) were denied a chance to star.

Meanwhile, Swamibapa destroyed Ruaraka Sports Club by four wickets with veteran Maurice Ouma (99 off 116 balls) leading the score board.

Home side Ruaraka selected to bat first and put in a score of 187/10 in 49.1 overs. Purshotam Vekariya (68 off 67 balls) was the highest run getter for Ruaraka even as his brother Rinkesh Vekariya (30 off 75 balls) attempted a supporting role.

Swamibapa came guns blazing in the second innings as they put together a score total of 188/8 in 45.1 overs with Ouma batting one short of a century in a man of the match performance.