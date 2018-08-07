Mobile penetration hits 90pc mark

BusinessPeople Daily

Barry Silah August 7, 2018
Mobile phone penetration is firing growth of regional economies as lower cost and increasing connectivity enable more people to leverage on phones as a basic tool.

Coming only 10 years since Kenyans started using mobile phones, users have since increased to 41 million, with mobile penetration estimated at 90.4 per cent among the adult population.

That is why the sector is being hyped as among those enhancing sustainable development goal (SDGs) targets, not only through increased connectivity and access to information, but also through the delivery of services, such as mobile money, that increase productivity, and improving wellbeing and poverty reduction.

It is estimated that last year alone, mobile technologies and services accounted for 7.1 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across sub-Saharan Africa, or $110 billion (Sh11 trillion) of the economic value.

According to a market study by GSMA, currently, smartphone uptake is being enhanced by lower device costs, which has accelerated migration to 3G/4G mobile broadband networks and services.

Mobile phones have become pivotal platforms for digital and financial inclusion, in particular for millions of people in underprivileged communities.

E-commerce firm Jumia notes that mobile phone’s contribution to GDP will continue to rise as countries benefit from improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by increased uptake of mobile services.

