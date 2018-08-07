SMEs set to benefit from bank charter

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has set September 1 as the day to start implementing the Banking Sector Charter – whose aim is to ensure that each bank sets aside at least 20 per cent of their funds to support small and medium enterprises and promote enterprise development by 2020.

According to the CBK, all institutions operating banking services in Kenya will sign an eight-point charter accepting to provide loans to SMEs as well as other services and must be responsive to the needs of consumers.

Section 33(4) of the Banking Act and Section 48(2A) (6) of the Microfinance Act, empowers CBK to issue directions with respect to the standards to be adhered to by an institution in the conduct of its business in Kenya.

The new development emerges days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed conditions they want to be fulfilled before extending the stand-by credit facility for six months to the Government. IMF had set a precondition that the caps on interest rates should be repealed before they start negotiating over the renewal of the Sh150 billion ($1.5 billion) standby credit facility.

According to CBK, the charter which is expected to start operating in September, applies to institutions carrying on banking business, financial business, mortgage finance companies and microfinance banks.

“The charter represents a commitment from institutions in the banking sector to entrench a responsible and disciplined banking sector cognisant of and responsive to, the unique socio-economic realities of the Kenyan populace,” says CBK.

Parliament passed the Banking Act 2016 – which introduced a cap on lending rates at four per cent above the Central Bank Rate (CBR) and a floor on the deposit rates at 70 per cent of the CBR.