SGR train travel times schedule revised.

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Madaraka Express has revised its inter-county and express train time schedules with immediate effect in a bid to improve performance, efficiency and overall user satisfaction on the service.

The express train will now depart from Nairobi at 2:35pm and arrive in Mombasa at 7:18pm. From Mombasa, the express train will depart at 3:15pm and arrive in Nairobi at 8:14pm.

Meanwhile, the inter-county train from Nairobi will henceforth depart at 8:20 am and arrive in Mombasa at 2:18pm. The train will have stop-overs in Athi River at 8:40am, Emali at 9:47am, Kibwezi at 10: 32am, Mtito Andei at 11:20am, Voi at 12:29pm, Miasenyi at 1:04pm and Mariakani at 1:49pm.

On the other hand, the inter-county train from Mombasa will depart at 8:00am and arrive in Nairobi at 1:42pm. The train will have stopovers in Mariakani at 8:24am, Maisenyi at 9:09am, Voi at 9:43am, Mtito Andei at 10:52am, Kibwezi at11:25am, Emali at 12:09pm and Athi River at 1:16pm.

As at June, the train had ferried 1.3 million passengers. The Economic Survey 2018 indicates that the passenger journeys increased by 10.8 per cent from 2.8 million in 2016 to 3.1 million last year. On average, 2,000 train tickets get booked every day between the two cities.