10,000 evacuated after dozens die on deadly Indonesia island quake

Lombok, Monday

Some 10,000 people have been evacuated on the Indonesian island of Lombok after a powerful 6.9 magnitude quake on Sunday left more than 90 people dead.

Witnesses spoke of chaos and terror, with thousands of buildings damaged, and power and communication lines cut. Boats have been sent to evacuate more than 1,000 tourists from the nearby Gili islands.

Aid agencies said the priority was to provide shelter for residents too scared to return to their homes. The agencies said the impact was far bigger than another quake that hit Lombok last week, killing 16 people.

President Joko Widodo urged the speedy evacuation of casualties, calling for more flights to be sent to the affected areas.

The Indonesian Disaster Management Agency said northern Lombok had suffered massive damage.

Three C-130 Hercules aircraft and two helicopters have been deployed to deliver tents and medical aid, but the earthquake has brought down roads and bridges, making areas difficult to reach. —BBC