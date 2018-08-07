Zimbabwe’s MDC should learn from its missteps

Sabina Akoth

The people of Zimbabwe have had their say. From the hills of Mavuradonha to the sleepy towns at Beitridge and from the highlands of Mutare to the cascades at Zambezi River, the average Zimbabwean has cast their lot with Emerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s electon is however not a surprise for those who have been following the political developments in the Southern Africa nation. Zimbabwe is slowly catching up with its counterparts as far as credible elections are concerned.

This first of its kind in decades came against the background of similar processes across Africa (Kenya, Djibouti, Sierra Leone and Egypt) from which lessons and experiences might have been drawn.

In the coming months, most of the literature will be focused on President Emmerson Mnangagwa. However, a keener look at the triumphs and perils of his political rival Nelson Chamisa offer more lessons especially now that Africa appears at a crossroads on matters leadership and governance.

Indeed, the opposition of today is the government of tomorrow. Its decisions, its operations and even the minute details such as its leader’s demeanour are often a reflection of what it has to offer.

Seasoned political parties take these issues to heart, select their best and position for success. Chamisa fouled on all these fronts. His party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has and continues to suffer internal ideological rifts.

Tethered strongly on the person of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, MDC has failed to connect with many a common Zimbabwean. Its sole rallying call of “Mugabe must Go” could only take it so far before the voter went back to the basics of bread and butter.

And with Mugabe gone, MDC had to conjure up a vision bold enough to sway the voters for which it failed. In addition to this, its unending internal wrangles often left candidates and supporters immensely disgruntled thereby affecting the overall vote.

The lack of ideology and direction is often evidenced in the name and character of those selected to carry the party’ flag.

Chamisa as the MDC-T candidate of choice lacked in certain character traits intrinsic to the quest for power. In particular, he had not mastered the art of deception. Many are the times he was caught in blatant lies involving big names such Donald Trump and Robert Kagame.

He lacked patience and self-control, overstated his policies by promising the impossible and intimidated any person who dared to call out the falsehoods for what they were. Chamisa also failed to read the public mood.

With a suffering economy and a hungry people, he erred on several occasions when he said that he would chase away any foreign investment and renounce the lifting of sanctions. Perhaps, the biggest goof was Robert Mugabe’s support for his candidature. If social media reports are anything to go by, it was deadly for him to publicly embrace the old guard at such a time.

The above can be remedied on short notice, perhaps with a new choice of candidate for the next election and even better communication management within the party. The bastardisation of institutions, on the other hand, might negatively impact the country’s democratic processes in the long term.

No institution is perfect and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and even the Zimbabwean Judiciary can only do so much to address national political challenges.

The MDC opposition is likely to use and misuse these institutions for their ends. Predictably, the legitimacy of the results will be questioned, electoral institutions will be maligned and there will be endless judicial machinations all in a bid to justify their loss.

In the end, however, MDC must learn from its mistakes if it is to form the next government whether on its own or through a power sharing agreement. —The writer comments on development issues