State must prioritise youth employment

The future of a nation rests on its youth. As such, a bright future calls for massive investment in this group. The world this week marks the International Youth Week which seeks to promote youth engagement and empowerment.

The government should use the event to focus energies on addressing the biggest challenge haunting the youth—unemployment.

While this year’s theme ‘Safe Spaces for Youth’ is timely, the Kenyan youth would be interested in knowing if the government plans to recalibrate its various blueprints to create more and reliable employment spaces for the youth.

In recent months, the government has come up with a number of strategies purposed at enabling the youth find space in the constricted job market. For instance, last year the graduate internship programme, or paid apprenticeships, was rolled out in partnership with the private sector.

The government also established the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunity Project, a four-year programme supported by a Sh15 billion kitty from the World Bank aimed at reaching out to about 280,000 youth and equipping them with essential skills. We laud efforts to give the youth internship opportunities and customised skills for the labour market, but without creating space teeming with employment opportunities for the skilled labour, all these may come to naught.

Last week the Public Service ministry announced some proposals, which it believes if well implemented would create jobs for the youth and revolutionalise the public jobs sector. They include voluntary retirement targeting civil servants who have clocked approximately 30 years in the public service, shift-based employment where civil servants work in the morning, then pave the way for others to work in the afternoon session and contract-based service.

Some of the proposals are good on paper but focus should be on long-term opportunities instead of stop-gap opportunities such as shift employment.

Ideally, the government should be focused on growing the economy and eradicate social vices such as corruption that hamper projects aimed at creating employment. It is the opportune time for the government to show its young population how it will create an environment for them to thrive, especially by involving them in the implementation of the ‘Big Four’ agenda to grow this economy.