Slashing Judiciary budget will blunt its efficacy

Alberto Leny

Parliament’s decision to slash the Judiciary’s budget from Sh31.2 billion to Sh17.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year could impact negatively on delivery of justice.

Chief Justice David Maraga has expressed concern that the budget cuts would lead to the stalling of Judiciary’s projects, including the construction of new courts and hiring of more judges and magistrates to deal with the huge backlog of cases.

Such is the alarm within judicial circles that the matter featured during the African Bar Association (ABA) Annual Conference held in Nairobi, where Maraga said reducing funding would have far-reaching consequences on the administration of justice and Judiciary’s modernisation programme.

While the National Treasury says the budget cut was because it did not have enough money to spread over competing needs, the National Assembly played a big part in the cut, exposing the apparent turf wars between the two arms of government—Judiciary and Legislature.

According to the Judiciary’s requisition, Sh19.8 billion would go to recurrent expenditure, Sh11.4 billion for development and Sh891 million for Judicial Service Commission (JSC). However, the CJ says only Sh50 million was allocated for development, sparking the concerns.

For the Judiciary to efficiently deliver on its mandate, it must be adequately funded. Deputy President William Ruto acknowledged as much at the ABA forum and promised that the Executive would engage Parliament for a solution to balance the competing interests based on the Judiciary’s significant role in consolidating democracy, development and the rule of law.

The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan to exercise their democratic right in an atmosphere of peace, security and justice. To attain this cardinal dispensation demands a balance in the separation of powers between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

Our Constitution envisages that the Executive and the Legislature do not usurp the people’s inalienable rights, while the Judiciary remains the final arbiter— the fulcrum that balances the scales in this democratic system.

Furthermore, the Judiciary is critical in the ongoing fight against corruption and slashing its budget could slow the exercise. The institution needs resources to handle the monumental task.

Going into a unique phase of dialogue and reconciliation for national unity and cohesion under the Building Bridges Initiative, the Constitutional guarantees of peace, security and justice for every Kenyan should be safeguarded. Justice is central to democracy.

But even as we advocate for the Judiciary to get adequate funds, it is prudent that the citadel of justice seriously reflects on the Auditor-General’s report that raises questions over tenders and some construction projects countrywide valued at Sh6.6 billion, a number of which have stalled despite contractors having been paid. The Judiciary must come clean on this and other unresolved financial issues. [email protected]