St Joseph’s deny KCB as Western Stima got top in NSL

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Moses Arita’s 43rd minute goal denied KCB an opportunity to move to second on the National Super League (NSL) table as St Joseph’s forced a 1-1 draw in a tightly-contest match at Camp Toyoyo grounds yesterday.

The former Thika United forward buried in from close range after a miscalculation by the bankers’ defence after Shami Mwinyi had opened the scoring for KCB with a good lob off Kennedy Owino’s cross.

In the second half, both sides made tactical switches with St Joseph’s locking up the middle of the pack by deploying two holding midfielders. Adam Fadhili was lively from the flanks for the Nakuru-based side but his runs were checked by Bethwell Warambo and skipper Dennis Orenge for KCB.

The bankers had chances to win the game but Simon Abuko and Zachary Gathu were wasteful. At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, bottom side Nakuru All Stars also drew 1-1 with visiting Kisumu All Stars, John Ndirangu opening the scoring for the home team with a left foot volley in the 20th minute before missing two sitters a few minutes later.

In the second half, Herbon Mbori outpaced his markers to equalise in the 48th minute. At Mombasa’s Mbaraki Sports Club, Nairobi Stima beat Modern Coast Rangers 1-0 courtesy of Stephen Owusu’s 46th minute strike while Western Stima thumped struggling GFE 105 3-0 at Kusmu’s Moi Stadium to move temporarily into top spot with 52 points before high-riding Ushuru meet Coast Stima today.