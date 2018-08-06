Kericho side stun Kariobangi as 10-man Leopards claw Mathare

Charles Thuku @PeopleSports11

A 10-man AFC Leopards laboured to a 2-1 win over Mathare United in an ill-tempered SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Harambee Stars midfielder Whyvonne Isuza turned victor and villain when he scored Ingwe’s opener on the half-hour mark before being sent off in the 65th minute following a retaliatory tackle on a Mathare player.

Mathare’s James Situma and Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade were yellow carded for committing a foul and time wasting respectively.

After a series of half-hearted attempts at Mathare’s goal in the early moments, Leopards earned a controversial penalty in the 30th minute when Geoffrey Owiti appeared to have been upended inside the box which yielded a penalty that Isuza buried past Mathare goalkeeper David Okello.

On the stroke of half-time, a miscommunication in the Leopards defence presented Situma with a chance of drilling in the equaliser though Mathare failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage in the second stanza after Isuza was sent to the showers Leopards’ half chances then saw Marvin Omondi disentangle himself from his markers in a congested Mathare defence to chip in the winning goal past Okello following Owiti’s inviting pass.

Elsewhere at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi’s Jericho, Kariobangi Sharks’ misadventures continued after they lost 2-1 to visiting Zoo Kericho.

Playing with confidence, Zoo made their intentions known from the onset with left-back Isaac Kipyegon unleashing a free-kick which fell on the path of Sabiri Sandini whose header inside the box beat Sharks goalkeeper Gad Matthews all the way for the opening goal.

After conceding the goal, Sharks deserved better but efforts by Eric Kapaito and Duke Abuya bore no fruits as Zoo defence line of Joshua Ligare, Sindani, Dominick Ouma and Geoffrey Shiveka failed to yield to incessant pressure.

Minutes later, Abuya, undoubtedly Sharks most pivotal player of the day, was not to be denied as he was teed up by Kapaito to beat Zoo goalkeeper Martin Elung’ata at close range as the William Muluya-coached side pulled off a deserved equaliser.

Zoo turned on the magic once gain in the 59th minute on a counter-attack when Mike Madoya, the 2017 SPL Most Valuable Player, soared above all inside the box to head in a threading cross from Kepha Ondato to register his 10th goal of the season.

In Awendo, hosts Sony Sugar compounded Thika United’s woes by beating them 3-1 while Sofapaka edged out Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal in Narok.