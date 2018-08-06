Nyachae, Onditi soar

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Local motocross sensations Ethan Nyachae and Zenni Onditi had completely mixed tidings yesterday as the round six of action took place at Jamhuri Park.

Nyachae was in his element as he stormed through winners in all heats amassing 60 points in the MX2 Class. The youngster was imperious from start to finish and made very minimal mistakes as he beat a good pack of competitors in the exciting category.

His KM No 67 was booming and his tactics on the turns and bumps were inch perfect as he cruised easy. He beat Rolf Kihara who came in second on 51 points after coming in runner up in all of the heats as he pushed the eventual winner all the way.

“I think I did really well and I got to try my bike that I would be using in Zambia. Track has been good though it was changed a bit. Felt tired a bit but I just found my adrenaline. Tried new things on the bike and pushed Ethan who did solid work.

I like the way the MX 2 class is panning out and I believe the remaining three legs will be good and so there is still a chance,” said Kihara who leads the standings by 159 points. Enterprising Walter Kuria came in third in his speedy Kawasaki. Meanwhile Onditi who previously bossed the MX 125 Class had a far from ideal outing after falling off twice and failing to finish.

The second heat was a very unfortunate turn of events after failing to finish because his fuel ran out. According to Motocross rules, anybody who fails to cross the line after elapse of the 12 rounds is deemed to have completed.

He started out with punch and raced ahead of his peers Christian Chege and Kigen Kiplagat especially on the long stretches. Onditi controlled his pace but was also a bit slow on the corners thus the chasing pack caught up with him.

At the very close, he just suddenly ran out of fuel thus ensuring he lost 20 points which he had to take. Even though he pushed on in the third heat, Kigen stole the race pushing his points of the day to 52 tied with Chege who had an excellent outing too.

“It was just a bad day for us. Losing points at such a crucial stage is not fair but we fight on.I am happy with my first heat but the third heat falls also cost me badly,” bemoaned Onditi who collected 37 points.