First lady Melania Trump comes to LeBron’s defence.

First lady Melania Trump issued a statement Saturday in support of LeBron James, after President Trump posted a late-night tweet attacking the basketball star.

The president took to his favorite medium and attacked James’s intelligence Friday night after CNN aired an interview in which the NBA star told anchor Don Lemon that he thought Trump was trying to divide the country by using sports as a wedge. “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote.

“He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump had apparently watched the rebroadcast of the interview, which originally aired Monday, CNN said.

Lemon’s questions mostly focused on James’s time off the court, covering James’s newly completed I Promise School in Akron, a public and nonprofit partnership designed to help underserved kids in his Ohio hometown.

James, a newly minted Los Angeles Laker, three-time NBA Finals MVP and double Olympic gold medalist, said the school opening made Monday perhaps the greatest day of his life. – AFP