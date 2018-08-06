Locals land dreaded groups as organisers announce pairings

Viden Ochieng @PeopleSport11

Kenyan schools have landed tough pools in the upcoming Federation of East and Central Africa Secondary Schools Association (FESCAAA) games scheduled to start this week in Rwanda.

National champions in Girls U20 football Kwale Girls High School will be keen to defend Kenya’s first place finish they secured last year when they take on Makongo from Tanzania in their first assignment.

Kwale, who emerged champions after overcoming Archbishop Njenga Girls last month during the Kenya Secondary National Schools Term Two B, are primely tasked with defending the title won by Wiyeta Girls last year. Kwale are in Pool A alongside Makongo from Tanzania, St Noa from Uganda and GS Nyange from host country, Rwanda.

In last year’s showpiece, Wiyeta overcame hosts Kawempe Muslim in the final to bag the trophy. Both finalists will sit out this year’s action. ‘Green Commandos’ of Kakamega School, after and impressive third-place finish at last year’s championship looked to have built on their success and won this year’s national title, where they start favourites.

The regional showpiece aside, Brendan Mwinamo’s side have giants St Mary’s Kitende and Tanzania’s Alliance to overcome before they can think of the knock-out phases of the competition.

Buddo SS of Uganda and LDK from Rwanda are the other two members of Group A. Newcomers Olbolsat sit in Group B where the Kenyan newbie have two host schools with them. CIP Mashanga and and College Karambi will be banking on home support in the showpiece.

BS Kimanya from Uganda and Nyerere Memorial from Tanzania also make up Group B. In girls’ group B, Archbishop Njenga’s another Kenyan side,return to the regional games has them pooled against GS Ramera, Mukono High and Alliance of Tanzania. Kenya netball finalists Nyakach Girls are eying a remarkable debutante appearance at the East Africa Secondary School championships.

The Kenyan representatives will be attempting their lack on title that has evaded Kenya since the inception of the regional championships. Nyakach Girls, hope to sail against the odds and hopefully leave a remarkable mark where their predecessors have failed falling to neighbouring Ugandans in every showpiece.

However, they face an uphill task in Group A, ‘ Group of Death’ where they face defending champions and 15-time winners St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda who will be out to defend their title before locking horns with hosts girls GS Gahini of Rwanda who finished sixth last year and Luyanzi College of Uganda.